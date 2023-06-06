Woman, her dog wanted after man was attacked in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are looking for a woman and her dog after a man was attacked.

Stormy Arnold and her pet have been on the run since Friday.

Sheriff Jason Pugh said the victim was taken to the hospital and later flown to Jackson for treatment.

The attack happened on Highway 14 East, near the East Winston Volunteer Fire Department, this past Friday.

Investigators said Arnold could be using the last name, Burnham.

If you know where she and her dog are, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

Pugh said you should use caution around the dog.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter