Woman hit by lightning while pregnant now expecting another child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pregnant woman who lost her child last year after she was struck by lightning is expecting another child due in October, CBS Fort Myers affiliate WINK-TV reports. Meghan Davidson was hit in June 2017 when she was nine months pregnant, just days before her due date.

Meghan told WINK her heart stopped beating along with her son Owen’s. Doctors delivered the baby in an emergency procedure but he died two weeks later.

“I was having irregular contractions throughout the day. I was about a week before my due date. I went for a walk to speed up the process,” she told the station.

She said she doesn’t remember much from the day or the following five days after she was struck.

“It’s a freak thing that I don’t know you can be prepared for it. I guess you can just lock yourself inside,” her husband Matt said.

Meghan said her first son will never be forgotten and that “knowing he’s in heaven” brings them comfort.

They said their faith community helped them through the tragedy.

“I laid down last night, so thankful that I had everyone in the house healthy and well, because that very easily couldn’t have been the situation,” Matt said.