Woman holding gun in viral video found guilty of misdemeanor

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman accused of ordering a couple to leave the Oktibbeha County Lake, while holding a gun, has been found guilty.

Ruby Howell was found guilty of exhibition of a weapon in Oktibbeha County Justice Court.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

She was ordered to a pay a $250 fine and will not serve jail time.

Cell phone video showed the incident from late May at the Kampgrounds of America site.

The couple was asked to leave the property, while Howell was holding a gun.

She no longer works for KOA.

Franklin and Jessica Richardson later filed a report with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.