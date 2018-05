LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury indicts a mother for Child Endangerment, Child Abuse.

Holly Abigail O’Callaghan was arrested last October and was recently indicted.

Investigators say she gave birth to a child that had drugs in its system back in July 2017.

Tests were done on the child before the charge was filed.

The baby was taken into custody by the Department of Human Services.