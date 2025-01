Woman indicted for selling drugs in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth woman will face trial for allegedly selling drugs.

Brittany Corkern was arrested on two counts of selling Methamphetamine.

This follows an indictment by the October session of the Alcorn County Grand Jury.

Corkern’s bond has been set at $45,000.

She is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.