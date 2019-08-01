Woman indicted on murder charger in April shooting death

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County murder indictment ties back to an April shooting death in Aberdeen

District Attorney John Weddle said the Monroe County grand jury agreed with Aberdeen police that Lillian Cayson likely killed Mose Lee Daniels in April

The shooting took place after Cayson and Daniels argued over a repossessed van.

Statements say Cayson told the car lot holding the loan on the van where it was hidden so the car dealer could repossess the van.

The next day Daniels and Cayson clashed over that claim and Cayson shot him