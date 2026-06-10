Woman injured in Vicksburg apartment shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, one woman was injured during a shooting at a Vicksburg apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at the Parkwood South Apartments in the 500 block of Bazinsky Road around 1:30 a.m. on June 10, 2026.

When officers arrived, investigators said they discovered that an exchange of gunfire had occurred involving multiple individuals. During the incident, one woman was shot in the leg and transported for medical treatment. Her injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Vicksburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.