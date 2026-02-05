Woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Pickens County woman has been killed in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Alabama.

29-year-old Jarad J. Pruitt of Aliceville was killed when the Ford pickup she was riding in collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 22 near the 91-mile marker about one mile west of Forestdale in Jefferson County.

The driver of the pickup, Tramaine Pruitt of Birmingham, also died at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

The Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.