Noxubee CO Teacher Killed in Wreck

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Noxubee County teacher’s life comes to a tragic end, after a devastating car crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, says troopers responded to the crash around 11:10 P.M. Monday night.

Austin Giesbrecht, 25, of Macon, was traveling South when the Toyota RLT he was driving, rear-ended a Chevy Avalanche, driven by Wilma Brown, 59, of McCool.

The incident happened on U.S. 45, South of Brooksville, in Noxubee county.

Mrs. Brown was a teacher at Noxubee County High School. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Giesbrecht was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, with moderate injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.