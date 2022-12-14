Woman kills two officers then herself in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Bay St. Louis officers were killed in a shooting early this morning.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said it happened around 4:30 this morning at the Motel 6 on Highway 90.

The officers were responding to a call when investigators said a woman armed with a gun shot and killed two officers before turning the gun on herself.

One officer died on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital but later died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is at the scene gathering evidence.

“You see something like this, yeah, it gets to everybody in your community, and being so close to Christmas my heart goes out to all three of them. You don’t know what situation this lady was in; you don’t know what happened until it all comes out and you know with everything hard being against the police officers now. We are all people. We just need to take a step back and just take care of each other,” said Thomas Stockfleth, a bystander.

The Bay St. Louis Police chief has identified the two officers as Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

