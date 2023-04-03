Woman opens medical marijuana dispensary after cancer diagnosis

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman turned a cancer diagnosis into a passion project in Starkville.

Stephanie Gray and her team hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their medical marijuana dispensary, GreenWise Cannabis Company.

Gray, who is a cancer patient, invested in this dispensary shop in order to make pain-relieving cannabis medicine accessible to people in the Starkville area.

Gray recommends medicinal marijuana products as opposed to other over-the-counter medicines.

“Opioids are so hard on your body and this is a plant that was put on this Earth and we’re able to extract those benefits to give us that relief instead of having a synthetic opioid that can be addicting for some people. For me, with liver cancer, those things [opioids] get digested through the liver. A tincture I can drop on my tongue and it gets digested through the blood. So, that’s a win-win for me,” said Gray.

You must have an approved medical marijuana card to buy products from GreenWise Cannabis Company.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter