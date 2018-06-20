Woman ordered held on $50,000 bail in child’s hot car death

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A judge is ordering a Mississippi woman held on $50,000 bail after she was charged with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her infant son.

News outlets report Jackson County Youth Court Judge Sharon Sigalas set bail Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich left her 10-month-old son Kash in a car outside her home for an unknown amount of time on June 14. Officials say preliminary autopsy results show the baby died from hyperthermia, or elevated body temperature.

It’s unclear whether Barhonovich has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Barhonovich also was ordered to jail for violating probation after convictions for DUI and auto burglary.

KidsandCars.org counts 18 child heatstroke deaths in vehicles in Mississippi from 1995 to 2016.

