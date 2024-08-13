Woman pleads guilty in Calhoun “Cold Case” homicide

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman charged in a Calhoun County “Cold Case” homicide pleads guilty and is sent to prison.

Glenda Armstrong pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says Armstrong was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She was first arrested last week in the February 1989 stabbing death of James “Hippie” Webster.

He was killed outside of a former nightclub called “Baldies.”

A tipster led investigators to Armstrong and after months of investigating an arrest was made.