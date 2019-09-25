Woman says she almost lost hand to flesh-eating bacteria

A Tennessee woman says she went to a nail salon to get a manicure, but left with a flesh-eating bacteria. She even claims the infection almost caused her to lose her hand.

Jayne Sharp told CBS affiliate WTVF she “got poked in the thumb” earlier this year while getting a manicure at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Jazzy Nail Bar. Sharp told the outlet that she initially didn’t believe the prick was anything to worry about.

- Advertisement -

However, in just “a couple of hours” she said her thumb began “throbbing” and she began to feel flu-like symptoms. One of Sharp’s daughters — a registered nurse — pleaded that she go see a doctor and she went.

Trending News

The next morning, the swelling had made it all the way up Sharp’s elbow and she was taken to the emergency room, where she received terrifying news, reports WTVF. She was informed the ailment was necrotizing fasciitis — a rare but deadly bacterial infection that kills the body’s soft tissue, reports CBS Local.

“The doctors told us had I waited another hour it might not be a good situation,” Sharp told WTVF. “I think of the man in Florida was dead in 48 hours from flesh eating bacteria.”

A man battling cancer died from flesh-eating bacteria 48 hours after a Florida beach trip in July. The man’s daughter confirmed he had been infected with Vibrio vulnificus, “which manifests into necrotizing fasciitis” she said in a Facebook post.

A 12-year-old Indiana girl who was vacationing with her family in Florida in June also contracted rare flesh-eating bacteria. According to CBS affiliate WKRG-TV, doctors noticed an infection between the girl’s knee and diagnosed her with necrotizing fasciitis. She was last reported to be in recovery.

Sharp had multiple surgeries performed in Knoxville and Nashville, but she said it took months for her to feel normal. She added that her thumb is still numb and looks a bit different than before. “I’m just lucky to be alive,” she said.

Sharp told the outlet she is pursuing legal action against the salon.

Sharp and Jazzy Nail Bar have not yet returned CBS News’ request for comment.