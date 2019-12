PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Krysta Chewe was sentenced Tuesday in Pontotoc County Circuit Court.

She was originally charged with murder.

In the plea agreement, she also pled guilty to felon in possession of a weapon and sentenced to probation.

Chewe was arrested in the shooting death of Justin Judon back in February 2016.

Willie Davidson was also initially arrested in the case.