Woman sets car on fire with 3 children inside: police

- Advertisement -

HOUSTON — Authorities in Houston have taken a woman into custody after witnesses reported she set her car on fire as she sat inside with her three children. The Houston Police Department said 31-year-old Ana Segovia was at a car wash Sunday evening when she began repeatedly revving the engine to the point that it caught fire.

Witnesses intervened and rescued Segovia’s three daughters, ages 9, 11 and 13. Witnesses told investigators that at one point she said, “We’re going to see Jesus.”

Police said Segovia abandoned two of her daughters — ages 11 and 13 — but dragged her 9-year-old daughter towards a nearby bayou, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

She was later located by a Harris County deputy constable and taken into custody.

Segovia is charged with aggravated assault on a family member. A mental health evaluation is pending. Her children are now with relatives.