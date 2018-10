Delta Air Lines says it will “vigorously oppose” a federal lawsuit filed by a passenger who alleges she was sexually assaulted during her flight. Delany Luh claims she was molested by another passenger as she slept. She says he was allowed to get off the plane scot-free. Last year, the FBI received 63 cases of sex assaults on flights, up from 38 in 2014. Jamie Yuccas spoke to Luh about the experience.