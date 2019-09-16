Woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep

A California woman says she dreamed about swallowing her engagement ring to protect it during a heist on a high-speed train. She later realized she actually did swallow her ring in her sleep.

Jenna Evans wrote about her ordeal in a Facebook post last week that has now gone viral. She explained she was having a vivid dream in which she and her fiancé, Bobby Howell, were in a “sketchy situation” involving a high-speed train and some “bad guys.”

“He told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it; so I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water riiiight about the time I realized what I was doing,” Evans said. “I assumed this too was a dream, because WHO ACTUALLY SWALLOWS THEIR ENGAGEMENT RING, so I went back to sleep.”

When she told Howell what happened, she thought he didn’t believe it right away. “We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults,” she said.

They took a trip to urgent care where Evans struggled to explain why she was there because she was “laughing/crying so hard.” An X-ray confirmed the ring was sitting just beyond her stomach, in her intestines. She says the doctor told her she would have to get a procedure to remove it, rather than waiting for it to pass through her system.

She went to a gastroenterologist and described feeling some pain with the ring inside. That’s when she started to worry. “At this point, I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous.”

The doctors retrieved the ring during an upper endoscopy procedure and gave it to Howell, making for a happy ending. “Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning — I promised not to swallow it again, we’re still getting married and all is right in the world,” she said.