Woman walking dog is missing after reported alligator attack in Florida

DAVIE – Police in South Florida are searching for a missing woman after a reported alligator attack. CBS Miami reports Davie police confirm that a woman is missing in the Silver Lake area off 56th Street and SW 52nd Avenue.

She was walking her dog at the time of the attack. The area is just west of the Turnpike and north of Stirling Road.

Police are now looking for the woman. An animal trapper has been called in to locate the gator.