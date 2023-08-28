Woman who allegedly drove vehicle into lake pleads guilty to child abuse

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of driving her vehicle, with her child inside of the car, into Columbus Lake pleaded guilty.

Cari Cullum pleaded guilty to child abuse.

In September 2019, Cullum drove her vehicle into the water with a then toddler in the backseat.

The incident happened at the East Bank landing boat ramp on Wilkins-Wise Road.

By the time officers arrived, a friend had pulled Cullum and the child out of the vehicle.

Cullum was expected to be sentenced next week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter