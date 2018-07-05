Woman’s body found at north Alabama landfill

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities are trying to answer questions surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found at a northwest Alabama landfill.

Police say state medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine what killed 29-year-old Casie Winborn of Russellville.

- Advertisement -

Winborn’s remains were found Monday at an old landfill that Russellville Utilities uses to get rid of debris.

The TimesDaily reports that police say Winborn’s sister had called authorities the night asking officers to check on the woman. She told authorities she hadn’t been able to get in touch with Winborn for more than a day.

Police Sgt. Jake Tompkins says police have a lot of questions, and they’re hoping forensics will point investigators in the right direction.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)