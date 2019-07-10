On Sunday, star forward Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament.

The ticker tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes — the site of Olympic team celebrations and other championship parades — will commemorate the team’s fourth World Cup title since 1991.

The team will be welcomed home Wednesday morning with a ticker tape parade down New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes.”

The United States Women’s National team is celebrating victory as World Cup champions . After beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final, they hoisted the trophy for the second consecutive tournament.

A map made by CBS station WCBS-TV shows the parade route for the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Team in New York City. CBS New York

Here is the parade route the U.S. Women’s National Team will take through the famed “Canyon of Heroes” in downtown Manhattan.

USWNT path to victory

The U.S. women’s team won all three matches in the group stage. They beat Thailand 13-0, Chile 3-0 and Sweden 2-0 to win Group F and advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The U.S. faced Spain in the Round of 16 in a match filled with controversial calls. The U.S was awarded two penalty kicks and Megan Rapinoe capitalized on both of them. It was the worst performance by the U.S. this tournament, but the team bounced back in the quarterfinals.

They turned that performance around with a convincing victory over France. A normally unstoppable offense was matched by a clinical defense throughout the first half as the U.S. kept France without a single shot on target and, more importantly, off the scoreboard. Though they stumbled a bit in the second half, their defensive force was worthy of World Cup champions.

In the semifinal round last week, the U.S. defeated England 2-1 in a close match earning the right to advance to the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. Starting without sidelined forward Megan Rapinoe, who was out with a hamstring injury, the U.S. wasted no time getting on the board within the first 10 minutes. Her replacement, Christen Press, stepped into the role, heading away her first goal of the tournament to give the U.S. the early lead.

England’s Ellen White equalized in the 19th minute. The goal not only tied the score, but briefly gave White the lead in pursuit of the Golden Boot Award for most goals scored in the World Cup.

But U.S. forward Alex Morgan fixed all that, scoring her sixth of the tournament 12 minutes later to give her team a lead they never relinquished. Her goal also brought her back level with Ellen White in the race for the Golden Boot.

In the final match, the U.S. faced Netherlands. With goals from forward Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, in a physical match, they claimed a 2-0 victory over the Dutch Lionesses Sunday’s final, hoisting the trophy for the second consecutive tournament.

The U.S. team celebrates with the trophy following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. Getty

Throughout this World Cup, the top-ranked U.S. women had a lead going into halftime of every match they played. They had never been held scoreless in the first half. In the finals against the Netherlands, it took an hour of game time before Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie for the U.S. on a penalty kick.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s goal came moments later. The the team’s up-and-coming 24-year old star cracked a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box after a solo run up the center of the field.