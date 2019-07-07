One match remains to crown the the Women’s World Cup champion. The United States Women’s National team faces the Netherland’s in today’s final. Team USA is aiming to repeat as reigning champions. This is only the second time the Netherlands team has appeared in the Women’s World Cup. In 2015, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Japan – which was, in turn, beaten by the U.S. in the 2015 final. - Advertisement - Follow all the action with live updates below.

How to watch USA vs. Netherlands Women’s World Cup Final What: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final Teams: United States vs. Netherlands

United States vs. Netherlands Date: Sunday, July 6, 2019

Sunday, July 6, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Lyon Olympic Stadium – Lyon, France

Lyon Olympic Stadium – Lyon, France TV channel: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish) Online stream: fuboTV – start a free trial

United States’ World Cup path The U.S. women won all three matches in the group stage. They beat Thailand 13-0, Chile 3-0 and Sweden 2-0 to win Group F and advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup. 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup More More in 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup The U.S. faced Spain in the Round of 16 in a match filled with controversial calls. The U.S was awarded two penalty kicks and Megan Rapinoe capitalized on both of them. It was the worst performance by the U.S. this tournament, but the team bounced back in the quarterfinals. They turned that performance around with a convincing victory over France. A normally unstoppable offense was matched by a clinical defense throughout the first half as the U.S. kept France without a single shot on target and, more importantly, off the scoreboard. Though they stumbled a bit in the second half, their defensive force was worthy of World Cup champions. In the semifinal round last week, the U.S. defeated England 2-1 in a close match earning the right to advance to the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. Starting without sidelined forward Megan Rapinoe, who was out with a hamstring injury, the U.S. wasted no time getting on the board within the first 10 minutes. Her replacement, Christen Press, stepped into the role, heading away her first goal of the tournament to give the U.S. the early lead. England’s Ellen White equalized in the 19th minute. The goal not only tied the score, but briefly gave White the lead in pursuit of the Golden Boot Award for most goals scored in the World Cup. But U.S. forward Alex Morgan fixed all that, scoring her sixth of the tournament 12 minutes later to give her team a lead they never relinquished. Her goal also brought her back level with Ellen White in the race for the Golden Boot.

Netherlands’ World Cup path The Netherlands path to the Women’s World Cup final has been extremely difficult. Along the way they had to face three of the top-10 ranked teams in the world. Like the U.S., the Netherlands won all three of their matches in Group E. They bested New Zealand in the opening match 1-0, followed by a 3-1 win over Cameroon and a 2-1 victory over Canada. Ranked eighth in FIFA’s women’s world ranking, Netherlands faced No. 7 ranked Japan in the first round of the group stage. The hard-fought battle ultimately came down to a late penalty conversion after a handball violation in the goal area by Japan. The late penalty goal came with only minutes left in the match and sealed the victory for Netherlands. Netherlands faced Italy in the quarterfinal round. After another long, drawn-out battle, Netherlands took two late goals to advance to the semi-finals against Sweden. The 120-minute match was a grueling physical battle that wasn’t settled until late in the first period of extra time. In the end, Netherlands won by a slim 1-0 scoreline. But the heat and aggressive, physical play is sure to have taken a toll on the team entering today’s final.

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup bracket The single elimation knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup began on June 22 with 16 teams. Each team had advanced from group stage, playing three matches each. The top two winners from each of the groups advanced, along with four third-place finishers.