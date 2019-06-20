The United States women’s national team takes on No. 9 ranked Sweden in their final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. With two wins apiece, both Sweden and the U.S. have acquired enough points to move through to the knockout stage. Today’s match decides who wins the group and which team they play in the Round of 16. Follow along live updates below:

First half highlights United States 1 – 0 Sweden 22′: Save Naeher. Sweden's Asllani has a go from 10 yards out, but the U.S. goalkeeper handled it easily to keep the lead. 19′: Play has settled down from the quick opening, with both teams trying to generate chances, though the United States has the possession advantage: 61% to 39%. 3′: GOAL USA. Megan Rapinoe sent a low, bouncing corner into the box. After several Sweden defenders missed it, Lindsey Horan found it and tapped it into a nearly empty net.

USWNT starting lineup As the USWNT takes the field today, they will be without the services of Julie Ertz due to a minor hip contusion. According to lineup notes, the decision to leave her out is for precautionary reasons. She is replaced in the lineup by Becky Sauerbrunn. Aside from Ertz in the back, today’s lineup is back to the original lineup that pummeled Thailand 13-0. U.S. coach Jill Ellis shuffled the lineup in their second match against Chile. USWNT Starting lineup: Forwards: 17-Tobin Heath

13-Alex Morgan (capt.)

15-Megan Rapinoe Midfield: 9-Lindsey Horan

3-Samantha Mewis

16-Rose Lavelle Defenders: 5-Kelley O’Hara

7-Abby Dahlkemper

4-Becky Sauerbrunn

19-Crystal Dunn Goalkeeper: 1-Alyssa Naeher Alex Morgan captains the United States as she earns her 106th cap. today. She is tied with Australia’s Sam Kerr for the golden boot award after scoring five goals in the opening match against Thailand. Morgan needs only one more goal to tie Michelle Akers’ spot as fifth-most goals all-time for the USWNT.

Who does the United States play next The knockout phase of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup starts Saturday, June 22. The United States is in Group F, who will play on Monday, June 24. Depending on the outcome of today’s game, the United States will either play Spain or Canada. Spain will take on the winner of Group F, while the runner up will face Canada.