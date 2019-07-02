The United States Women’s National Team faces England today in the first semi-final match of the Women’s World Cup. The winner of U.S. vs. England will play in the World Cup final on Sunday against the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Netherlands and Sweden. The losers of each of the semi-final matches will play each other on Saturday to determine third place.

USA vs. England: How did they get here?

United States’ World Cup path

The U.S. Women won all three matches in the group stage. They beat Thailand 13-0, Chile 3-0 and Sweden 2-0 to win Group F and advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The U.S. faced Spain in the Round of 16 in a match filled with controversial calls. The U.S was awarded two penalty kicks and Megan Rapinoe capitalized on both of them. It was the worst performance by the U.S. this tournament, but they bounced back in the Quarterfinals.

The U.S. was convincing in Friday’s quarterfinal win over France, thanks to clinical defense by the U.S. team throughout the first half. They managed to keep France without a single shot on target and – more importantly – off the scoreboard. The U.S. stumbled a bit in the second half, but displayed a show of defensive force worthy of World Cup champions. The lone French goal was only the second the U.S. has allowed all tournament.

England’s World Cup path

England has only advanced into the semi-final round once in their previous four World Cup appearances. They fell to Japan in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, settling for third place after beating Germany in the runners-up match.

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Bracket