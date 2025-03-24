Women’s cycling team travels around the US for cancer survivors

VERNON, AL. (WCBI) – A women’s cycling team made a pit stop in Vernon to continue their ride for a cause.

The She to Sea Female cycling team is an organization that rides across the country to raise money for the West Cancer Foundation.

There are over 20 women who come together annually to honor those touched by breast cancer.

This year they start in Memphis Tennessee and will complete the ride in Seagrove Beach, Florida.

The woman plans to complete the 500-plus mile ride in five days.

Members apart of the organization said they’re proud to partake in such a supportive cause.

“We just saw the commodity and the bond like she said through faith that they put together and so we wanted that for women in our community so from there, She To Sea was born,” Shelby Tucker said.

“It just opens you up to new things and accepting help from each other and we all get there together and so it is a pretty amazing feeling,” Leigh Ruston said.

The She to Sea organization started in 2022 and they said they look forward to honoring those who have experienced cancer.

