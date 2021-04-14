Woodie Howard Becomes Newest SHS Boys Basketball Head Coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Starkville High School has begun a new era of boys basketball –the Woodie Howard era.

Howard was officially introduced as former 19-year Yellowjackets head coach Greg Carter’s replacement on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The hire is a return home for the new man in charge. Although Howard spent this past 2020-2021 season leading Kemper County to a 3A state semifinal appearance, he spent five seasons serving as an assistant to coach Carter from 2015-2020. Howard also played for Carter from 2005-2007.

“I played in it. I coached in it. I know what it takes to play here,” Howard said. “I know what the community expects and what the fans expect. Most of all, I know what the players expect of themselves. So I think I was the perfect candidate to come back and lead this group after coach Carter left.”