Woodland fire reported in Lowndes County

At around 12:00 pm on Friday, January 16, Lowndes County Volunteer Districts one and two Firefighters, The Airforce Base Fire Department, and the Columbus Fire and Rescue team responded to a woodland fire near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 373.

According to the Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Jim Robbins, the fire started as a controlled burn that got out of hand.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes tells WCBI that the fire did approach a home, but Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

There was no damage to any structures, but a vehicle did receive some damage.

No injuries were reported.

