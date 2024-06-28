Downtown Columbus mural taking shape

Work is progressing on a downtown Columbus mural.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work continues to make improvements in downtown Columbus.

A mural depicting Main Street’s appearance in 1905 is beginning to take shape across from Leadership Plaza.

West Point artist Deborah Mansfield is using a postcard for inspiration, that will include trolleys just like Columbus once had.

The mural will be 20 feet tall and 50 feet long.

Columbus Main Street Director Barbara Bigelow says work will be complete in about 90 days.

The organization is using $100,000 of ARPA funds to complete the mural, renovate Leadership Plaza, and get new marketing materials.

Mississippi Main Street petitioned the legislature for the money and then gave it to Main Street organizations across the state.