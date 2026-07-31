Work ends and continues on portions of Natchez Trace Parkway

Miss. (WCBI) – Those who frequent the Natchez Trace Parkway can breathe a breath of fresh air. It’s back open — but there’s another portion about to close.

According to a press release, the National Park Service will reopen a 15-mile stretch of the Trace and begin the next phase and reopen another.

Monday, the stretch between Highway 12 and Highway 413 in Choctaw County will officially reopen.

But don’t cheer just yet because another stretch is about to close that could affect you.

As the next phase begins, there will be a detour between Highway 16 and Highway 19 between Attala and Leake Counties.

This area is expected to reopen in late 2026. For those who may use the south end of the Trace to commute to work, you should plan accordingly.

The rehabilitation project will continue in phases and is set to be completed in mid-2027.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X