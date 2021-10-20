Work has started to repair Fire Station 5 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work has started to repair the damage to a Columbus Fire Station.

Fire Station 5 on Lehmberg Road was damaged in early September after a pick-up truck ran into a wall at a high rate of speed.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the equipment had to be moved and firefighters reassigned until the extent of the damage could be assessed.

The damage was extensive, but the building was considered repairable.

Workers have started removing the damaged sections and reinforcing them with new blocks and brick.