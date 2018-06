TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Heads up to our viewers in Tupelo.

A major gas leak is causing some trouble for some residents.

- Advertisement -

A piece of machinery reportedly caused the leak in the Barnes Crossing, Big Oaks area.

The area affected is along Barnes Crossing Road at the Highway 45 off ramp, East to Big Oaks Boulevard.

The leak also affects those as far North as Cross Creek Drive and as far South as Tom Watson Drive.

Expect work on the leak to continue for the next couple of hours.