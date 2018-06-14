The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off Thursday. Host country Russia won their first match against Saudi Arabia 5-0 to open the tournament.

Friday’s matches include the remaining Group A teams, Egypt and Uruguay at 8 a.m., and all four Group B teams will have their first matches.

World Cup schedule today:

Group A Standings

Russia (1-0-0) 3 points Uruguay (0-0-0) 0 points Egypt (0-0-0) 0 points Saudi Arabia 0-0-1), 0 points

Group B Standings

Portugal (0-0-0) 0 points Spain (0-0-0) 0 points Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points Iran (0-0-0), 0 points

Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A)

- Advertisement -

Egyptian coach Hector Cuper said star forward Mohamed Salah will play in their Group A opener. Uruguay is still favored to win.

Morocco vs. Iran (Group B)

The opening match in Group B is a must-win for either of these teams. A draw likely won’t cut it for point totals to survive the group

Portugal vs. Spain (Group B)

The second Group B match today will see Cristiano Ronaldo against goalkeeper David de Gea. While both teams are predicted to Advance, this first match for both teams may very well decide the tie-breaker in the group.

Download a printable World Cup bracket

CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.