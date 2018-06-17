Opening matches for Groups E and F are on the schedule for day four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Costa Rica and Serbia open the day’s action. Both teams needing three points to have a chance of getting out of the group with Brazil and Switzerland. The latter two go head-to-head in the afternoon to finish the day’s matches.

Meanwhile in Group F, Germany vs. Mexico is one of the more anticipated group matches.

2018 World Cup Standings

After the opening two days of play, the standings are as follows. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win – loss – tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (1-0-0) 3 points Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points Saudi Arabia 0-0-1), 0 points

Group B Standings

Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Portugal (0-0-1) 1 point Spain (0-0-1) 1 points Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points

Group C Standings

France(1-0-0) 3 points Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points Peru (0-1-0) 0 points Australia (0-1-0), 0 points

Group D Standings

Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points Argentina (0-0-1) 1 point Iceland (0-0-1) 1 point Nigeria (0-1-0) 0 points

World Cup matches Sunday

*all times Eastern

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E)



Both of these sides are in a group with Brazil and Switzerland, two powerful sides. Both Costa Rica and Serbia are facing a tough group and almost certain loss to Brazil. One of these sides needs to come out with a win and three points. A draw won’t help either of their chances to get enough points to get to the knockout stage.

How to watch, start time and live stream

Date: Sunday, June 17

Sunday, June 17 Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

8:00 a.m. EST Location: Samara Arena, Samara

Samara Arena, Samara Follow live: Costa Rica vs. Serbia (CBS Sports)

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (CBS Sports) TV: Fox and Telemundo

Fox and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Germany vs. Mexico (Group F)

The first Group F match of the tournament should be a good one. The German side is mostly healthy, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer might be a bit rusty having missed most of his Bayern Munich season because of a hamstring injury.

Mexico will be without the services of Diego Reyes for their World Cup run because of his Hamstring injury. But they can still surprise teams at times. This is one of the most anticipated group matches this year.

How to watch, start time and live stream

Date: Sunday, June 17

Sunday, June 17 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

11:00 a.m. EST Location: Olimiyskiy Stadium, Moscow

Olimiyskiy Stadium, Moscow Follow live: Germany vs. Mexico (CBS Sports)

Germany vs. Mexico (CBS Sports) TV: FS1 and Telemundo

FS1 and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E)



Brazil is one of the favorites to win it all this year. They have Neymar back, but will be missing defender Dani Alves due to an ACL injury. Switzerland will need to come up with some goals and be strong in the back to have a chance.

How to watch, start time and live stream

Date: Sunday, June 17

Sunday, June 17 Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

2:00 p.m. EST Location: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don Follow live: Brazil vs. Switzerland (CBS Sports)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (CBS Sports) TV: Fox and Telemundo

Fox and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Download a printable World Cup bracket



CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.