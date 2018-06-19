Wednesday is Matchday Two for Groups A and B. Russia punched their ticket out of the group stage yesterday with their second win. Whether they finish first or second will be determined Monday when they face Uruguay.

With a win, Iran can also ensure they go through. But Span stands in their way first.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win – loss – tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (2-0-0) 6 points Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points Saudi Arabia (0-0-1), 0 points Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points

Group B Standings



Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Portugal (0-1-0 ) 1 point Spain (0-1-0) 1 point Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points

Group C Standings

France(1-0-0) 3 points Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points Peru (0-0-1) 0 points Australia (0-0-1), 0 points

Group D Standings

Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points Germany (0-0-1) 0 points Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points

Group G Standings

Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points England (1-0-0) 3 points Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point Panama (0-0-1) 0 points

Group H Standings

Japan (1-0-0) 3 points Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points Poland (0-0-1) 0 points Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points

World Cup matches Wednesday

*all times Eastern

Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B)

Morocco fell to Iran, who leads Group B with three points. Portugal drew Spain last time out. They need a win over Morocco for the best chance to escape the group stage.

Start time, how to watch, live stream and stadium

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 20 Time: 8 a.m. EST

8 a.m. EST Location: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Follow live: Portugal vs. Morocco (CBS Sports)

Portugal vs. Morocco (CBS Sports) TV: FS1 and Telemundo

FS1 and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A)

Russia beat Egypt Tuesday, extending their total to six points atop Group A. The win also ensures they will advance past the group stage. Uruguay will stay in contention with a win over Saudi Arabia, who fell to Russia in their opening match.

Start time, how to watch, live stream and stadium

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 20 Time: 11 a.m. EST

11 a.m. EST Location: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don Follow live: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (CBS Sports)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (CBS Sports) TV: Fox and Telemundo

Fox and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Iran vs. Spain (Group B)

Iran has sole possession of first place at the top of Group B. A draw would keep them up top, tied if Portugal wins their match against Morocco.

Start time, how to watch, live stream and stadium

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 20 Time: 2 p.m. EST

2 p.m. EST Location: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Kazan Arena, Kazan Follow live: Iran vs. Spain (CBS Sports)

Iran vs. Spain (CBS Sports) TV: Fox and Telemundo

Fox and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

