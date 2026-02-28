World of Customs Auto Show rolls into Tupelo, with one of a kind cars, and Officer “Poncherello’

Von Hot Rod visits auto shows across the nation and says he wants the next generation of auto mechanics, detailers, and shop owners to get inspired and be ready to work harder than anyone else.

“I have been turning wrenches since I can remember, it grew into a passion, I opened a hot rod shop, became one of the largest in the industry, I sold it and now I travel, sharing the Gospel of the hot rod industry and trying to get younger generation interested, there’s not an app for what we do it is hands on, it’s creating, using your mind, thought process,” said Von Hot Rod.

Automotive students say the car show helps them see a world of possibilities in the auto industry.

“Looking around, seeing what people are doing to the engines, asking them about it,” said Mattox.

“It shows me different styles and different types of engines these cars and trucks have,” said Dylan.

There is even a Hot Wheels booth on site, where the die-cast toys are sold.

Are Hot Wheels popular?

“Yessir, more popular now than they have ever been, more collectible than ever,” said John Clayton, a Hot Wheels collector.

Another popular attraction at the show, Erik Estrada, who played California Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, in the TV series CHIPS. Estrada, who is a deputy sheriff in Virginia, says he feels a special kinship to first responders.