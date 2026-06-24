World-renowned Kickboxer and Columbus native inducted into second Hall of Fame

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The world-renowned Kickboxer and Columbus native Oliver “Big O” Miller gets inducted into a second Hall of Fame this year.

Joined by 8 others in the industry, “Big O” was inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame over the weekend in Tuscaloosa.

He was as an inductee in the manager, trainer, and promoter category for mentoring Alabama boxers, like Olympic winner Deonte Wilder, and for helping start the state’s Athletic Commission in 2009.

In April, Miller was inducted into the Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame for his countless awards in kickboxing and martial arts.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.