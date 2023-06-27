World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday in Kosciusko

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life.

Roy D. Fuqua celebrated his 100th birthday on June 24 at the VA nursing home in Kosciusko, Miss. where he lives. His birthday was June 26.

He served in the Army in World War II. He retired from the A&P Grocery Store and went to work at Menotti Honda. He was an avid golfer, loved the outdoors and his family, along with his church family.

He is the last member of his entire family.

Fuqua has four children, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

