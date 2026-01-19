WP restaurant receives major support ahead of temporary closing

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) Restaurants add flavor to a town.

One West Point restaurant has garnered significant attention for its distinctive dining style and international cuisine.

Since Big H on 45 announced it is temporarily closing, the community has been making sure to show support to the workers they call family.

“It’s just a family-type atmosphere. Everybody is welcome, everybody knows each other, and you can tell that Adnan really fits in well, as Mary.”

The Mediterranean and American-style restaurant has given many people in the West Point area a space to not only eat but also connect with each other.

Owners Mary and Adnan Hanania announced that the restaurant will be temporarily closing for medical reasons.

That news garnered huge support from longtime customers and friends who frequently visit the restaurant.

“I’ve gotten used to my customers,” Adnan Hanania said. “I love my customers; they are like my family to me. I like what they do here, and this is a surgery for the second time; I have to do it again. So I hope I’ll be good and come back sooner for my people here.”

Big H on 45 came to West Point from California in 2023.

Becky Smith said the restaurant has a family feel to her.

“There’s no place like this in West Point or even in the Golden Triangle, so I think that a lot of people when they came have been sharing on Facebook because they want other people to try it,” Smith said. “I know I have sent a lot of people here, and it has a good combination of American and Mediterranean food, so there’s something here for everybody.”

Owners said they appreciate the camaraderie shown by the community.

“We form friendships, so when we tell the community that we are closing for a month, and they respond with the love and support they have, that just shows us they have embraced us as family, the way we have embraced them as family,” Mary Hanania said.

The owners of Big H on 45 said they plan to reopen before this summer.

