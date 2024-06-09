WPPD is looking for suspect involved in shooting
West Point PD is looking for suspect Gabbriel Bell.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police Department needs help in locating a wanted person who is allegedly involved in a shooting.
The shooting took place at the Quick & Easy Deli on Brame Ave on June 1st.
Police say Bell lives in West Point.
He is a black male, approximately 5’9, and weighs 130 pounds.
Please contact Crimestoppers with any tips or call 911 or 662-494-1244 if you have any information.