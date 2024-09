WR Juice Wells addresses decision to transfer from South Carolina to Ole Miss

Juice Wells shined in his debut with Ole Miss on Saturday. He had two catches for 70 yards along with a touchdown.

Wells was one of the big pieces the Rebels added in this year’s transfer portal class from South Carolina. While some South Carolina fans have expressed their displeasure with his departure on social media, Wells addressed the decision this week. You can watch what he said right here: