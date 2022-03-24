Wreck in Columbus leaves one person with serious injuries

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A wreck at Highway 45 and Bluecutt Road intersection left one person with serious injuries.

A silver Nissan was driving west on Bluecutt road when the driver ran the red light and hit a dump truck.

The dump truck ran over into the ditch where the bed of the truck detached from the vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan was extracted from the car by EMS and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This accident is still under investigation.