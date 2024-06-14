Wreck involving 18-wheeler leaves car in ditch on Highway 82 4 hours ago Kaitlyn Yeatman, COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Highway 82 traffic was backed up early Friday afternoon after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Witnesses told WCBI that a white vehicle was driving east down 82. They said the vehicle changed lanes, cutting in front of an 18-wheeler that then hit the vehicle’s back bumper. The vehicle ended up in the ditch on the side of the highway. There were no serious injuries. Columbus Police Department is investigating the accident. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X Categories: Local News Tags: 18-wheeler, car in ditch, Columbus, Columbus Police Department, crash, Highway 82, local, vehicle, witnesses said, wreck FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin