Yankees great Mariano Rivera receives Medal of Freedom — live stream

President Trump is honoring Hall of Fame Yankees pitching great Mariano Rivera with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The retired 49-year-old Rivera, known simply as “The Closer,” spent more than 19 seasons with the New York Yankees, where he became Major League Baseball’s all-time leader in saves. He currently holds the record for most career saves with 652.

“He may be the greatest pitcher in the history of baseball,” the president said after introducing Rivera in the White House’s East Room as the “Sandman.”

- Advertisement -

A 13-time All Star and five-time World Series champion, this summer he added another record to his list of accolades when he became the first player unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Trending News

Speaking at his Hall of Fame induction, where nearly 55,000 people celebrated him, the widely-respected icon recalled that baseball was not originally part of his career plans. He left high school to work on his father’s fishing boat and planned to become a mechanic in his home country of Panama.

“I remember coming from a small fishing village in Panama, and just me being here speaking about Hall of Fame is something that my mind can’t comprehend,” he said.

Monday’s ceremony marked the 12th Medal of Freedom Mr. Trump has bestowed in office, and Rivera is the seventh sports figure to receive the award from Mr. Trump. Previous sportsmen honored by the president include the late Yankees icon Babe Ruth and pro golfer Tiger Woods.