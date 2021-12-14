Yardbird Bento travels to Mayfield, Ky. to assist in recovery efforts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A food truck from Columbus is in Kentucky providing meals to tornado victims.

Yardbird Bento Co-owner Jeff Dudley tells WCBI that when he heard about the storm hitting Mayfield, it brought back memories of a dangerous storm during his childhood.

He says he couldn’t sit back and watch the devastation unfold, so he contacted volunteer coordinators on Sunday and drove to Kentucky the same day.

For the past several days, Dudley has slept in his food truck overnight and served around 3,000 meals a day to people in need.

WCBI spoke to his wife and business partner Madeleine Scott.

“Every day he’s seen just some of the saddest stories you’ve ever heard,” says Scott. “Proper that are coming up -family of four- that haven’t eaten any food except for junk food. Chips and pretzels and stuff. They haven’t had a cooked meal in days.”

Volunteer coordinators in Mayfield have set up a Venmo address, @HeartlandCapital for donations.

Yardbird Bento has donation information on their Facebook page as well.