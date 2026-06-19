Year-long Alabama investigation leads to two people’s arrest from Florida

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A year-long investigation in Alabama led to the arrest of two people from Florida.

On June 11, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Federal Correction Institution Aliceville and the 24th Judicial

The District Attorney’s Office concluded its investigation into the introduction of illegal contraband into the correctional facility.

Law enforcement intercepted packages containing three cellphones, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 347 Suboxone strips, and

controlled substances containing K2.

The value of the contraband entering the correctional facility is estimated to be over $100,000.

Two people from Florida were arrested during the investigation for attempting to bring the contraband to the facility.

Additional charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.

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