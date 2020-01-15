Yelp's top restaurant is a shawarma food truck

San Diego — In San Diego’s South Park, the line of customers to get to the Shawarma Guys food truck stretches around the corner.

They don’t have an exclusive address or a single Michelin star. But according to Yelp’s new list of “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020,” the Shawarma Guys is now the number one restaurant in the country.

Iraqi-American chef Bryan Zeto opened up in front of his friend’s liquor store 11 months ago after he quit his job selling cell phones. His father Samer is a sous chef. There’s even crowd control.

The key ingredient in their popular beef plate is wagyu beef from Australia.

“We would have regulars come three to four times a week. Some people would come twice a day,” Zeto said. “We have been working 12 to 13 hours a day, every day for the past year. But it is fun. I love what I do now.”

The Shawarma Guys food truck was named the top place to eat in 2020 by Yelp. CBS News

Yelp chose his business after he got a perfect five stars in nearly all 500 online reviews. But he is hardly a celebrity chef. CBS News found him most alive in his kitchen, where he serves up to 900 plates a day.

“The business quadrupled overnight. We had lines a block and a half up,” Zeto said.

But he said the best part is driving a dream, with his dad in the passenger seat.

“Anything for my kids,” Samer said. “Anything for my son to be successful.”