Yet another cold front Sunday stalls next week’s warming trend

SUNDAY: The temperature increase across the area stagnates in the mid 50s while lows decrease into the high 30s as another cold front makes its way through the area early morning Sunday. Some rain is possible with the Sunday system but most of it should amount to isolated sprinkles and showers.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday’s cold front will put a damper on our trek to warmer temperatures, but improvements into the mid to high 60s are expected by the middle of next week. Other than the Sunday cold front no significant rain chance is expected. Cloud cover will remain partly cloudy for the early part of next week.