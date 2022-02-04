YMCA Columbus pool is open and New Hope Branch is for sale

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus YMCA is inviting members to “dive in”!

The Board of Directors announced Friday that repairs to the pool at the Downtown Branch are complete and it will reopen for classes Monday, February 7th.

The pool has been undergoing extensive repairs and upgrades made possible by a gift from Steel Dynamics Columbus Division.

The Y will also be testing the real estate waters. After an extensive community study, the Board has decided to put the former New Hope Branch up for sale.

The New Hope branch closed in 2020; although, the Y continues to offer after-school care at New Hope Elementary School.

Board members plan to reinvest money from the sale into projects and programs at the Downtown and Caledonia branches.