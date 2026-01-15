YMCA’s new Director makes an introduction to Lowndes Co. Supervisors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new director for the Frank P. Phillips YMCA is already making the rounds.

Mark Pritchett has been on the job a little less than two weeks now, but he’s getting to know the community.

Today, he introduced himself to the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors at their regular mid-month meeting.

Pritchett is replacing Jimmy Woodruff, who retired late last year after more than five years as CEO and Executive Director at The Y.

He comes from North Carolina and has served in various roles with YMCA organizations there.

The Frank R. Phillips Memorial YMCA Association has locations in Columbus and Caledonia.

The nationwide organization is celebrating its 175 anniversary this year.

